Starbucks to open first drive thru cafe in Bucharest this year

Coffeehouse chain Starbucks will open a drive thru unit in the Militari shopping center in Bucharest this year, reports local Capital.ro.

The new drive thru Starbucks will be located near the FKC drive thru restaurant in the Military Shopping complex, close to the entrance on the A1 highway to Pitesti.

The company plans to open between ten and twenty new locations in Romania this year, more than in 2016 when it opened nine cafes, according to Mateusz Sielecki, Starbucks’ managing director for Romania and Bulgaria.

“We will employ about 500 people in several positions over the next two years. We will enter two new cities, but we will also open units in cities where we are already present. We want to double the number of cafes by 2020,” he added.

American coffee company Starbucks entered the Romanian market ten years ago, in 2007, with a first location in Plaza Romania mall in Bucharest. Its local network currently comprises 29 cafes, with most of them being located in Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Starbucks Romania on Facebook)