Stanleybet raises RON 15 mln with 4-year bonds with 11% coupon

Stanleybet Capital, a subsidiary of the Game World Group group of companies, one of the main sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, has concluded its public bond offering with 148,124 bonds validly subscribed and allocated – 59.2% of the target, according to a report published on the BVB by Goldring, the brokerage house that handled the operation.

The four-year bonds have a 11% coupon, payable semiannually, attached.

Thus, Stanleybet has raised RON 14.8 million (EUR 3 million) from investors.

The company announced last week that the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) had approved the supplement to extend the period of the public bond offering and modify the maximum level of subscriptions to allow for the successful closing of the operation. The decision came amid low investor interest.

Initially, the offer was scheduled for January 22 - February 5, but was extended until February 10.

The success threshold was also reduced.

