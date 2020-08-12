Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:34
Business

Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia available in Romania

08 December 2020
Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming service, is now available in eight additional European countries, including Romania.

The service is also available in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Switzerland, the company announced on December 7.

With the latest additions, Stadia is now available in 22 countries.

The service can be accessed with a Gmail address. Once registered, users can play games such as Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online for free immediately.

It is available in a free version and a subscription-based one. The Stadia Pro version costs RON 45 per month. All new users can also get one free month of Stadia Pro.

The service becomes available in the new countries right before the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which will launch on Stadia, consoles, and PC simultaneously.

(Photo: Dreamstime.com)

Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 09:23
18 November 2020
Facebook launches news fact-checking program in Romania
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

