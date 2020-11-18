Facebook launches news fact-checking program in Romania

Facebook announced the launch of its independent fact-checking program in Romania on Tuesday, November 17.

The news shared on Facebook by users in Romania will be checked by AFP, an information examiner certified by the International Fact-Checking Network.

When an information reviewer rates a post as fake, Facebook moves it lower in the News Feed, significantly reducing its distribution.

When a post has been flagged as fake, Facebook also warns people who see the post or try to share it. This prevents the spread of false information and reduces the number of people who can see it.

Moreover, Facebook will reduce the distribution activity and eliminate their ability to generate money and advertise for pages and domains that repeatedly distribute fake news.

“We are pleased to launch in Romania, together with AFP, our independent fact-checking program. Fighting fake news is a responsibility we take seriously, which is why we are constantly working on ways to stop the spread of misinformation on our platform,” said Jakub Turowski, Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Poland, the Baltic States, Romania and Bulgaria.

