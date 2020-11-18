Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 09:23
Social

Facebook launches news fact-checking program in Romania

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Facebook announced the launch of its independent fact-checking program in Romania on Tuesday, November 17.

The news shared on Facebook by users in Romania will be checked by AFP, an information examiner certified by the International Fact-Checking Network.

When an information reviewer rates a post as fake, Facebook moves it lower in the News Feed, significantly reducing its distribution.

When a post has been flagged as fake, Facebook also warns people who see the post or try to share it. This prevents the spread of false information and reduces the number of people who can see it.

Moreover, Facebook will reduce the distribution activity and eliminate their ability to generate money and advertise for pages and domains that repeatedly distribute fake news.

“We are pleased to launch in Romania, together with AFP, our independent fact-checking program. Fighting fake news is a responsibility we take seriously, which is why we are constantly working on ways to stop the spread of misinformation on our platform,” said Jakub Turowski, Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Poland, the Baltic States, Romania and Bulgaria.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nazar Zherebtsov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 14:53
23 October 2020
Entertainment
Facebook Dating arrives in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 09:23
Social

Facebook launches news fact-checking program in Romania

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Facebook announced the launch of its independent fact-checking program in Romania on Tuesday, November 17.

The news shared on Facebook by users in Romania will be checked by AFP, an information examiner certified by the International Fact-Checking Network.

When an information reviewer rates a post as fake, Facebook moves it lower in the News Feed, significantly reducing its distribution.

When a post has been flagged as fake, Facebook also warns people who see the post or try to share it. This prevents the spread of false information and reduces the number of people who can see it.

Moreover, Facebook will reduce the distribution activity and eliminate their ability to generate money and advertise for pages and domains that repeatedly distribute fake news.

“We are pleased to launch in Romania, together with AFP, our independent fact-checking program. Fighting fake news is a responsibility we take seriously, which is why we are constantly working on ways to stop the spread of misinformation on our platform,” said Jakub Turowski, Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Poland, the Baltic States, Romania and Bulgaria.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nazar Zherebtsov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 14:53
23 October 2020
Entertainment
Facebook Dating arrives in Romania
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country