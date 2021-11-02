Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 13:37
Social

Top Romanian athletes join campaign promoting vaccination against Covid-19

02 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A host of top Romanian athletes, including Olympic and world champions, have joined a campaign promoting vaccination against Covid-19.

The campaign, titled Champions for Life, was started by the Sports Ministry, led by Paralympic champion Eduard Novak, and includes messages and testimonials from athletes.

Among those who have joined the campaign so far are runner Gabriela Szabo, the holder of several Olympic and world medals; middle-distance runner Doina Melinte, who won several Olympic and world titles; épée fencer Ana Maria Brânză, a European, world and Olympic champion; tennis player Victor Hănescu; biathlete Eva Tofalvi; swimmer Robert Glință; table tennis player Bernadette Szoc; gymnast Marian Drăgulescu; football players Florin Bratu, Lucian Sânmărtean, and Marius Niculae; and rugby players Alexandru Gordaș, Tudor Boldor, Constantin Pristăvița and Vasile Bălan.

Other athletes are set to join the campaign and record messages, the Sports Ministry announced.

“Given the current spread of the pandemic, chances are high that every unvaccinated person, who did not experience the illness, contracts the virus, with unpredictable consequences, among the most serious. The campaign of the Sports Ministry is motivated by this dramatic situation. Romania’s sports elite understood this danger and decided to act in one of the most important causes it ever fought for,” the ministry said.

The campaign will take place on the Sports Ministry’s platforms and social media, on those of sports minister Eduard Novak, on a dedicated Facebook page, as well as online, on TV and radio. The public television TVR is a media partner.

Romania has seen record numbers of cases during the fourth wave of the pandemic against a low vaccination uptake. Around 37% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated at present. A peak of 110,000 people getting the first dose of the vaccine daily was reported around the time the Covid-19 pass was introduced for access to several public venues and events, but the daily number has dropped since. On October 1, 48,985 received their first dose of the vaccine. At least 80,000 people would have to receive their first dose daily to ensure a vaccination coverage of 70% by the end of the year, the authorities previously said.

(Photo: Geargodz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 13:37
Social

Top Romanian athletes join campaign promoting vaccination against Covid-19

02 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A host of top Romanian athletes, including Olympic and world champions, have joined a campaign promoting vaccination against Covid-19.

The campaign, titled Champions for Life, was started by the Sports Ministry, led by Paralympic champion Eduard Novak, and includes messages and testimonials from athletes.

Among those who have joined the campaign so far are runner Gabriela Szabo, the holder of several Olympic and world medals; middle-distance runner Doina Melinte, who won several Olympic and world titles; épée fencer Ana Maria Brânză, a European, world and Olympic champion; tennis player Victor Hănescu; biathlete Eva Tofalvi; swimmer Robert Glință; table tennis player Bernadette Szoc; gymnast Marian Drăgulescu; football players Florin Bratu, Lucian Sânmărtean, and Marius Niculae; and rugby players Alexandru Gordaș, Tudor Boldor, Constantin Pristăvița and Vasile Bălan.

Other athletes are set to join the campaign and record messages, the Sports Ministry announced.

“Given the current spread of the pandemic, chances are high that every unvaccinated person, who did not experience the illness, contracts the virus, with unpredictable consequences, among the most serious. The campaign of the Sports Ministry is motivated by this dramatic situation. Romania’s sports elite understood this danger and decided to act in one of the most important causes it ever fought for,” the ministry said.

The campaign will take place on the Sports Ministry’s platforms and social media, on those of sports minister Eduard Novak, on a dedicated Facebook page, as well as online, on TV and radio. The public television TVR is a media partner.

Romania has seen record numbers of cases during the fourth wave of the pandemic against a low vaccination uptake. Around 37% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated at present. A peak of 110,000 people getting the first dose of the vaccine daily was reported around the time the Covid-19 pass was introduced for access to several public venues and events, but the daily number has dropped since. On October 1, 48,985 received their first dose of the vaccine. At least 80,000 people would have to receive their first dose daily to ensure a vaccination coverage of 70% by the end of the year, the authorities previously said.

(Photo: Geargodz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania