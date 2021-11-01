Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 14:45
Social

RO health official points to role of Covid-19 pass law in reaching vaccination target

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

If the law foreseeing the introduction of the ‘green’ Covid-19 pass for certain professional categories doesn’t pass the Parliament’s vote, the country is unlikely to reach the target of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, told television station Digi24.

Asked whether the target would be reached if the law on the Covid-19 pass for several categories doesn’t get the Parliament’s vote, he answered “probably not and it will be hard to reach this vaccination coverage in the coming months.”

Romania has seen an increase in the number of those getting vaccinated after the introduction of the requirement of having the Covid-19 pass for access to certain public venues and events and as the number of Covid-19 cases rose to record highs. A peak of 110,000 people getting their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine daily was reported on October 25, but the daily count of those getting vaccinated has been decreasing over the past few days. On October 28, 90,950 people received the first dose, on October 29 - 82,174, and the number went down to 41,196 on October 31, a Sunday, when fewer doses are usually administered. By October 31, more than 7 million received the first dose, and 6,298,197 were fully vaccinated - around 37%.

Gheorghiță called the drop from 110,000 per day to 82,000 an important one and said that “only through an effort at the level of the entire society we can exceed the vaccination rate of 70% by the end of the year.” This would mean that at least 80,000 people receive their first dose every day.

“Over the next two months, we should vaccinate another 4.8 million people with at least one dose and, in this way, reach 12 million vaccinated people. Of course, with one dose, but this is important because someone who received the first dose will complete the vaccination scheme, and the impact of the fifth wave will be greatly reduced,” he explained.

Gheorghiță also gave the example of countries in western and northern Europe where the Covid-19 pass was introduced when the vaccination rates were stagnating at around 50-60%, and the number reached more than 80 or 90%.

“The implementation of the digital certificate will give predictability to keeping open an entire set of activities, with minimum risks from the epidemiological point of view, if these digital certificates are checked, and they indeed belong to the person showing them. The legislative package needs to be well done so that the person showing the certificate can be identified as the real owner. The checks are important,” he explained.

Last week, the green pass bill was not endorsed by Senate. The law was subsequently passed to the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making chamber.

The authorities decided to have several vaccination centers in Bucharest open on an extended schedule over the weekend (until midnight) until the end of the year to increase access to vaccination. Gheorghiță said he suggested similar measures in all major cities in the country.

(Photo: Karzof Pleine/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 14:45
Social

RO health official points to role of Covid-19 pass law in reaching vaccination target

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

If the law foreseeing the introduction of the ‘green’ Covid-19 pass for certain professional categories doesn’t pass the Parliament’s vote, the country is unlikely to reach the target of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, told television station Digi24.

Asked whether the target would be reached if the law on the Covid-19 pass for several categories doesn’t get the Parliament’s vote, he answered “probably not and it will be hard to reach this vaccination coverage in the coming months.”

Romania has seen an increase in the number of those getting vaccinated after the introduction of the requirement of having the Covid-19 pass for access to certain public venues and events and as the number of Covid-19 cases rose to record highs. A peak of 110,000 people getting their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine daily was reported on October 25, but the daily count of those getting vaccinated has been decreasing over the past few days. On October 28, 90,950 people received the first dose, on October 29 - 82,174, and the number went down to 41,196 on October 31, a Sunday, when fewer doses are usually administered. By October 31, more than 7 million received the first dose, and 6,298,197 were fully vaccinated - around 37%.

Gheorghiță called the drop from 110,000 per day to 82,000 an important one and said that “only through an effort at the level of the entire society we can exceed the vaccination rate of 70% by the end of the year.” This would mean that at least 80,000 people receive their first dose every day.

“Over the next two months, we should vaccinate another 4.8 million people with at least one dose and, in this way, reach 12 million vaccinated people. Of course, with one dose, but this is important because someone who received the first dose will complete the vaccination scheme, and the impact of the fifth wave will be greatly reduced,” he explained.

Gheorghiță also gave the example of countries in western and northern Europe where the Covid-19 pass was introduced when the vaccination rates were stagnating at around 50-60%, and the number reached more than 80 or 90%.

“The implementation of the digital certificate will give predictability to keeping open an entire set of activities, with minimum risks from the epidemiological point of view, if these digital certificates are checked, and they indeed belong to the person showing them. The legislative package needs to be well done so that the person showing the certificate can be identified as the real owner. The checks are important,” he explained.

Last week, the green pass bill was not endorsed by Senate. The law was subsequently passed to the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making chamber.

The authorities decided to have several vaccination centers in Bucharest open on an extended schedule over the weekend (until midnight) until the end of the year to increase access to vaccination. Gheorghiță said he suggested similar measures in all major cities in the country.

(Photo: Karzof Pleine/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu