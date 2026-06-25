Romanian restaurant chain Spartan plans RON 15 million investments to expand network

Fast-casual restaurant chain Spartan plans to invest RON 15 million (approximately EUR 2.8 million) in expanding its network this year.

The company aims to open at least ten additional units in 2026, six of which will be its own and four as franchises. It is also looking at development opportunities in several cities, including Bucharest, Oradea, Ploiești, Galați, Bistrița, and Cluj-Napoca.

This year, the company continued to refurbish existing units, including in commercial centers in Constanța and Cluj-Napoca, and opened a new unit in Vâlcea.

Outside of the country, Spartan continues to develop its operations in Spain and is considering expanding to the UK and Ireland, the company said.

The company ended 2025 with a turnover of more than RON 270 million at the network level. Of this, approximately RON 145 million were generated by its own locations, and RON 125 million by the franchises.

“The year 2025 was one of repositioning and growth for Spartan. We have chosen to reinvest the profit in consolidating the network, modernizing the restaurants, and supporting our franchisees in order to create a solid basis for long-term growth. Even so, profitability was solid,” Gabriel Melniciuc, CEO of Spartan Restaurants, explained.

Last year, Spartan put approximately RON 2 million into developing the franchised locations, with the sum covering an increase in restaurant visibility, digitalization, purchasing equipment, and alignment with new operational and brand standards.

Spartan was established in 2012 by entrepreneur Ștefan Mandachi. The network currently has 58 restaurants, 25 of which are its own and 33 franchises.

(Photo: the company)

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