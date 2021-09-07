COVID-19 travel: Romania adds Spain to the yellow list, UK remains on the red list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 8 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

The most important change is that Spain was moved from the green to the yellow list, according to Digi24. Chile, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia are other countries labelled as yellow.

Meanwhile, the UK remains on the red list. In addition, Fiji, Jersey, Cyprus, Cuba, and the British Virgin Islands also entered the red zone.

The updated lists are available here.

The Romanian authorities introduced the new classification of countries’ epidemiological risk in mid-May.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)