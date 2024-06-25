Far-right party SOS Romania nominates Diana Şoşoacă as presidential candidate

The National Committee of far-right party SOS Romania unanimously decided on the candidacy of Diana Iovanovici-Şoşoacă in this year's presidential elections. She is the party's president and, following the June 9 European and local elections, a member of the European Parliament.

Diana Şoşoacă joined SOS Romania after leaving the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) due to disagreements with other members on the party's strategy. AUR's leader, George Simion, will also run in the presidential elections this year.

Another candidate is justice minister Ana Birchall, who announced plans to run for president in this year's elections as an independent.

Meanwhile, the biggest parties in Romania and the partners in the current ruling alliance, namely the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), are yet to confirm their candidates officially. Their leaders, Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă, will most probably join the presidential race.

Another potential candidate is Mircea Geoană, a former Social Democrat and the current NATO deputy secretary general.

Save Romania Union (USR), the main opposition party in Romania, is also expected to announce its presidential candidate by the end of the month.

However, the PSD and PNL are still holding negotiations on the exact dates of the presidential elections. Usually held in December, the vote could be held in September this year, although media reports said the Liberals are not yet comfortable with such a change. According to the latest updates announced by News.ro, PNL would prefer an intermediate term between September and November.

During the June 24 meeting, the SOS Romania National Committee also decided that the party would join the newly formed group "The Sovereignists" in the European Parliament.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)