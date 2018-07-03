Former Immofinanz country manager returns at the helm of Romanian developer

Sorin Visoianu, the former country manager of Austrian group Immofinanz’s operations in Romania, will take over as CEO of local developer River Development founded by Romanian investor Ion Radulea.

Visoianu managed Immofinanz’s business in Romania from 2010 until February 2018. Before that, he was business development manager at River Invest, between 2007 and 2010.

River Development is currently working on Sema Office, the office component of the Sema City mixed real estate project, a mix of residential, retail and office properties, developed on the former Semanatoarea industrial platform in Bucharest. The company also develops a mixed real estate project (office and residential) on the former Pumac industrial platform, called The Light.

River Development also manages the Sema Parc industrial park.

