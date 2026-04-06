SoNoRo Interferențe: Bucharest concert with holders of educational program scholarships

The young musicians enrolled in SoNoRo Interferențe, the educational program developed by the team behind the chamber music festival SoNoRo, will deliver a concert in Bucharest this week.

The concert follows a series of workshops the musicians attend as part of the program, and is scheduled for April 9 at Arcub - Hanul Gabroveni. Another concert is to take place on April 8 at the International House of Artists in Bușteni.

The program includes works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Ernest Chausson, Robert Schumann, Franz Schubert, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Antonín Dvořák.

Access to the concerts is free. For the concert at Arcub, prior reservation is needed.

The educational program SoNoRo Interferențe has offered in the 19 years since its establishment more than 600 full scholarships to musicians aged between 14 and 30.

At this year’s edition, 40 young musicians were selected to study at workshops held in Bușteni (April 3-9), Portul Cultural Cetate, Dolj county (June 8-14), and at Palazzo Ricci in Montepulciano, Italy (October 5-11). The chamber music and solo instrument courses are held for piano, violin, viola, cello, and canto.

The scholarship holders of the first SoNoRo Interferențe of this year are violinists Horațiu-Adrian Marian (Sigismund Toduță Music College in Cluj-Napoca), Clémence Cozighian (Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag, Netherlands) and Polina Cibotari (Ciprian Porumbescu Music High School in Chișinău); violists Inga Godea (Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp, Belgium) and Elena Luana Mera Marcu (Sigismund Toduță Music College in Cluj-Napoca); cellists Patrick Farcaș (Sigismund Toduță Music College in Cluj-Napoca) and Tudor Ionescu (Ion Vidu Arts High School in Timișoara); pianists Radu Liviu Croitoru (George Enescu Music College in Bucharest) and Alexandru-Ștefan Plăcintă (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) and singers Maria Ene (Colegiul Național de Muzică „George Enescu” din București), Bianca Georgiana Manole (Music University of Bucharest), Maria Cazacu (Music University of Bucharest) and Cezar Baltag (Gheorghe Dima Music Academy in Cluj-Napoca).

“We established the program SoNoRo Interferențe twenty years ago as assign of admiration and respect for the professors who trained us. We set out to pass on what we ourselves had received and to develop a prestigious educational program that has, over the years, consistently attracted the interest of young Romanian musicians. We are proud that from the very beginning we succeeded in bringing in professors who teach at leading academies across Europe, as well as internationally renowned musicians, all of whom took their role seriously and guided the young participants with tact and artistry. Today, our alumni are members of outstanding orchestras, have become university professors, and perform as soloists on the world’s great stages,” Răzvan Popovici, the initiator of the program, explained.

(Illustration: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com