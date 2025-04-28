Transport

Softronic delivers 4th locomotive modernised for Romanian railways under Resilience Facility

28 April 2025

Romanian rolling stock manufacturing company Softronic Craiova announced on April 25 the delivery of the fourth modernized locomotive under the Resilience Facility contract with CFR Călători.

The locomotive carries a special meaning - the image of Constantin Brâncuși, according to Economica.net.

The delivery of the third locomotive modernized under the Resilience Facility-funded contract took place last week.

The modernization contract was signed at the end of 2023 and the funds are provided by the PNRR. It aims to bring 19 electric locomotives originally produced at Electroputere Craiova back into circulation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Softronic)

Transport

