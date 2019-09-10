Romania Insider
SocGen’s service center in Bucharest launches treasure hunt challenge to find employees
09 October 2019
Societe Generale European Business Services (SG EBS), the local services company of French group Societe Generale, announced it would use a treasure hunt competition under an employer branding campaign called Urban Seekers, to find employees, Wall-street.ro reported. Other companies, such as Telekom Romania, have launched similar projects.

The competition will take place on October 19, in Bucharest, and is dedicated to people who want a job within the company and who, at the same time, want to enjoy a challenging competition, SG EBS said.

The new campaign comes with a unique concept, designed for people who want to prove that they are organized and practical, that they have strategic thinking and ability to work in a team, but who also want to take part in an "urban adventure" with friends.

(Photo source: Urbanseekers.ro)

