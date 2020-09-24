Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:23
Real Estate
Fan Curier consolidates operations in P3 Bucharest A1 logistics centre
24 September 2020
The transport and logistics company SLS Cargo, owned by major Romanian courier company Fan Courier, leased 15,500 square meters of storage space in the P3 Bucharest A1 park, located approximately 13 kilometers west of downtown Bucharest.

It will consolidate all operations in one location.

" The location of the new SLS Cargo storage center in one of the most dynamic logistics and industrial areas in Romania, right next to the A1 highway, is part of the company's strategy to offer the best services to customers in Bucharest and its surroundings. P3 Bucharest A1 is the perfect choice for SLS due to its strategic position and the possibility of further expansion. The flexibility of the owner and the quality of the buildings were very important criteria for SLS Cargo in the process of identifying the best solution to consolidate its logistics operations," said Mihai Escu, Industrial Department consultant JLL Romania. JLL represented SLS Cargo in the lease transaction.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

