Biggest Romanian online retailer opens first showroom in Bulgaria

Romanian online retailer eMag, the local e-commerce market leader, opens its first showroom in Bulgaria, in Sofia.

The company opened the first similar center in Hungary three months ago.

"In Bulgaria, we see an increase in online commerce, so we decided to invest in the development of new services and offer our customers a much better experience while strengthening our good position on the market," said eMAG Bulgaria Country Manager Andrei Popescu.

The company's international expansion also derives from the growing interest of Romanian sellers to access new markets.

Over 400 Romanian sellers currently operate in Bulgaria alone through the eMAG Marketplace.

The first showroom in Sofia is located within the Serdika Center, one of the largest shopping malls in the Bulgarian capital.

The company plans to open three more showrooms in Bulgaria in the first part of next year. eMag has been operating in Bulgaria since 2012 and has a local team of 200 employees.

(Photo: Lenutaidi/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]