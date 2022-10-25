Slow Coffee Festival holds new edition in Bucharest this weekend

Slow Coffee Festival, a major event dedicated to specialty coffee, holds its sixth edition this weekend, October 29-30, at Galeriile Senat – Combinatul Fondului Plastic in Bucharest.

The program includes the National AeroPress Championship, workshops and presentations for those who want to open a coffee shop or specialize in this field, and an exhibition area rich in coffee-based products and equipment.

For the first time, the event brings the green bean village concept to the local community of coffee fans. Participants can learn everything about green coffee directly from specialists and companies collaborating with coffee roasters from Romania and abroad. Moreover, famous specialty coffee roasters will meet at the Roaster’s Village.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase professional equipment for roasting and preparing coffee, even for home use. They will find freshly roasted coffee, juices, artisan chocolate, or brownies and have the chance to discover digital solutions for small businesses, composters, artists with handmade t-shirts, or coffee qualification courses. Dedicated workshops are also part of the program.

The National AeroPress Championship is scheduled for the second day of the festival. This year, 72 participants from all over the country will compete with a coffee roasted by Teodora Pitiș, founder of the Sloane artisan roastery, which is also the partner coffee of the Slow Coffee Festival 2022.

A concert of experimental jazz completes the festival experience. Further details here.

