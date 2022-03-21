Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 08:33
Real Estate

Casino in northeastern Romania’s spa resort Slanic Moldova for sale

21 March 2022
Sotheby’s International Romania listed for sale the first casino in Romania, located in Slănic Moldova, a spa resort in the northeastern part of the country, for a starting price of EUR 1.9 mln, Economica.net reported.

Last year, the casino was put up for sale for EUR 2.25 mln. In 2013, the casino was put up for auction for an outstanding debt.

The casino was built by Italian stonemasons according to the plans of the architects George Sterian, H. Rick and Nicolae Ghica-Budești and put into use in 1894. The casino has a built area of ​​1,847 square meters.

It has been the subject of numerous auctions in recent years, which have been unsuccessful, although the building was completely rehabilitated in 1994-1995.

(Photo:  Paulmalaianu | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

