Casino in northeastern Romania’s spa resort Slanic Moldova for sale

Sotheby’s International Romania listed for sale the first casino in Romania, located in Slănic Moldova, a spa resort in the northeastern part of the country, for a starting price of EUR 1.9 mln, Economica.net reported.

Last year, the casino was put up for sale for EUR 2.25 mln. In 2013, the casino was put up for auction for an outstanding debt.

The casino was built by Italian stonemasons according to the plans of the architects George Sterian, H. Rick and Nicolae Ghica-Budești and put into use in 1894. The casino has a built area of ​​1,847 square meters.

It has been the subject of numerous auctions in recent years, which have been unsuccessful, although the building was completely rehabilitated in 1994-1995.

(Photo: Paulmalaianu | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com