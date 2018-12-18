Ski slope in Romania ready ten years after works start

The works on the ski slope in the Rarău Massif, in northeastern Romania, are finalized, Mihăiţă Negură, the mayor of Cîmpulung Moldovenesc, said. The gondola lift is currently being tested, and the slope can open afterwards.

The works started in 2009 and should have ended in 2012. The works were stopped in 2012 because of the lack of funds, and started again in 2016.

The investment in the first segment of the slope stood at EUR 15 million, Agerpres reported.

The slope starts at 1,564 meters and descends to 765 meters. The first segment of the slope is 2.8 km long, the second 1.4 km long.

The gondola lit can accommodate 8 people.

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

