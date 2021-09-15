Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/15/2021 - 10:46
Sports

 

 

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep marries boyfriend Toni Iuruc

15 September 2021
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, a former world No. 1, will marry her boyfriend Toni Iuruc today, September 15. The civil ceremony will be held in Constanta, Halep's hometown, and will be followed by a party with about 300 guests, according to local Adevarul.

Simona Halep and businessman Toni Iuruc have mainly invited friends and relatives to their wedding today. However, according to TelekomSport, the guest list also includes important names such as former professional tennis players Ilie Nastase and Ion Tiriac, and even president Klaus Iohannis.

Simona Halep confirmed last week that she will get married in a few days. "It's a beautiful event. I am emotional. These are different emotions than winning a Grand Slam, it's the personal part, tennis remains tennis. This is an extremely important step, and I'm happy it's happening," Halep said at the Otopeni Airport as she returned home from the US Open tournament.

Simona Halep, one of Romania's best tennis players, has won two Grand Slam singles titles so far: the 2018 French Open and the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. She was also number one in the WTA singles ranking twice between 2017 and 2019.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

