People

Romania's tennis star Simona Halep to divorce husband less than a year after marrying

08 September 2022
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep will divorce her husband, billionaire Toni Iuruc, less than a year after their civil marriage.

Both Halep and Iuruc agreed to the divorce, which will be completed before a notary this week. The two will not be splitting any assets, following an agreement reached before their marriage.

The reason for splitting up, allegedly, is the distance between Halep and Iuruc, one that has increased as a result of the former’s career. Halep’s parents apparently insisted that the two work out their issues, and convinced them to go on a holiday in Greece during the summer, according to sources close to Halep and her husband cited by ProSport.

The holiday had the reverse effect and convinced Halep and Iuruc to divorce.

“We agreed to split up. Please stop insisting, it is my last public appearance. Lawyers will handle the rest in the most civilized way possible. Thank you for understanding,” Iuruc told Fanatik.

Halep (30) and Iuruc (42) married on 15 September, 2021, after dating for two years. The religious ceremony was supposed to happen in November, in Sinaia.

Halep is currently seventh in the WTA women’s singles ranking.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Simona Halep Facebook Page)

1

