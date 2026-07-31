Romanian railways award EUR 300 mln modernisation contract to Siemens Mobility-led consortium

A consortium led by German giant Siemens Mobility was awarded three major contracts to modernize railway signaling and interlocking systems in Romania, worth a total of approximately EUR 308 million, according to Profit.ro.

The contracts were awarded by the Romanian railway infrastructure company CFR to the consortium formed by Siemens Mobility, as leader, and the companies Elsitel (Turkey) and IMSAT (Romania).

The projects include the modernization of signaling infrastructure on approximately 560 kilometers of railway lines, including 66 stations, 13 centralized operating centers and 122 railway level crossings, and over 2,000 signals.

The projects cover railway sections and stations within the regional railway branches of Cluj, Timișoara, Iași and Galați, data analyzed by Profit.ro revealed.

iulian@romania-insider.com