Sibiu Wine Festival debuts in May with 25 exhibitors, over 200 wines from around the world

Sibiu, a popular city in Romania’s central region of Transylvania, is set to host the first edition of the Sibiu Wine Festival, bringing together 25 top wineries and importers from Romania and Moldova, along with more than 200 wines from around the world.

The event will take place on May 24–25 at the Hall of Mirrors (Sala Oglinzilor/FDGR Sibiu), offering wine lovers a tasting experience in the heart of the city.

Created by three local wine enthusiasts, namely Ovidiu Balaban (Wine Not?), Alexandru Macriș (SPIC – Paste și Vin), and Ovidiu Oroian (Hochmeister), the festival aims to celebrate quality wine and the stories behind it. Visitors will have the chance to sample a wide range of wines, from Romanian classics to international selections from France, Italy, Spain, Australia, and beyond, the organizers said.

Tickets and two-day passes are now available on Iabilet.ro, with Early Bird discounts valid until May 8. Each ticket includes a tasting glass for use throughout the event.

Meanwhile, hospitality professionals can attend for free by registering online.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)