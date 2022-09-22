Sibiu Jazz Festival: Half a century of history in musical notes and variations

Between October 25 and 30, the most famous jazz festival in Romania takes place in Sibiu, now in its 50th edition.

From Tuesday to Sunday, jazz will be playing in the heart of Sibiu, in well-known venues such as the Sibiu State Philharmonic, the Radu Stanca National Theater, the ASTRA County Library, St. Mary's Evangelical Church, and the Historical Center.

"On the occasion of this edition, which celebrates half a century of jazz, we have remembered past editions, and in doing so we discovered old festival posters. On one of them, there is a motto, which reads: There are so many flavors in jazz that you're sure to find one to your taste. I would like this to be the message to all music lovers in Romania who choose to come to Sibiu. I believe in these flavors and in the value of freedom promoted by jazz in all these decades gathered and strung together on notes," says Simona Maxim, director of the Sibiu Jazz Festival & Competition.

The public will be able to enjoy a wide artistic program, in the form of a lineup celebrating jazz and its transformations over time, as follows:

Tuesday, October 25

Music for the soul - Alexandru Tomaselli and Ralu Stoica, at St. Mary’s Evangelical Church

Jazz Parade - the Nicolae Bălcescu Land Forces Academy Band and the Neppendorfer Blaskapelle Band, in the historic center

Wednesday, October 26

Jazz-theater performance: Almost Angel, at the Radu Stanca National Theater

Thursday, October 27

JazzyBIT, at the ASTRA County Library

Friday, October 28

At the Sibiu State Philharmonic, Thalia Hall:

Szilárd Banai & Friends (HU)

ONJ - National Jazz Orchestra of France (FR)

7th SENSE (RO) - Grand Prize of Sibiu Jazz Competition 2021

Jam Session & After-Party

Saturday, 29 October

At the Sibiu State Philharmonic, Thalia Hall:

Maria João & Mário Laginha Quartet (PT)

Ramon Valle Quintet (CU/DE/ES/FR)

Jam Session & After-Party

Sunday, October 30

At the Sibiu State Philharmonic, Thalia Hall:

Kristin Asbjørnsen Band (NO/Ghana)

Fish in Oil (Serbia)

Jam Session & After-Party

Founded in the 70s by a group of creative people, Sibiu Jazz is a plenary cultural event that cultivates and promotes the spirit of freedom in people by immersing them in the world of jazz.

Sibiu Jazz has gained international recognition and has been a member of the most famous European jazz network for 18 years: European Jazz Network and thus becoming an ambassador of Romanian jazz all over the world.

