Sibiu Christmas Market ranked among best in the world

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Sibiu has one of the best Christmas markets in the world, according to the 2022 list published by the global travel site Big 7 Travel.

This year's top 50 Christmas markets were ranked on several factors, including but not limited to social media popularity, vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions, attendance numbers, Big 7 Travel writer suggestions, and previous awards.

Sibiu Christmas Market, which awaits visitors until early-January 2023, was named the 10th best such event in the world.

"Romania's most magical Christmas market doesn't take place in Bucharest, but 4.5-hours north on the cobbled streets of Sibiu. Set in the grand square, more than 100-odd stalls will sell festive decorations, children's toys and local pottery, as well as mulled wine, gingerbread and roasted chestnuts. This year, there will be a Ferris wheel, carousel and Santa's grotto. Mulled wine, gingerbread and roasted chestnuts are all on the menu, but save room for local specialities like Kürtőskalács (spit cakes) and cozonac (sweet bread)," the Big 7 Travel team wrote about the Transylvanian city's special winter fair.

The Winter Wonders fair in Brussels, Belgium, tops the 2022 list, followed by the Gendarmenmarkt in Berlin, Germany, and the Bavarian-inspired Christkindlmarket in Chicago, the US.

The top 10 is completed by the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market (Birmingham, UK), Christmas Village Belvedere Palace (Vienna, Austria), Striezelmarket (Dresden, Germany), Krakow Christmas Market (Krakow, Poland), Galway Continental Christmas Market (Galway, Ireland), Zagreb Advent (Zagreb, Croatia), and Sibiu Christmas Market (Sibiu, Romania).

The complete ranking of The 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Targul de Craciun din Sibiu)