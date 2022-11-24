Sibiu

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Sibiu Christmas Market ranked among best in the world

24 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sibiu has one of the best Christmas markets in the world, according to the 2022 list published by the global travel site Big 7 Travel.

This year's top 50 Christmas markets were ranked on several factors, including but not limited to social media popularity, vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions, attendance numbers, Big 7 Travel writer suggestions, and previous awards.

Sibiu Christmas Market, which awaits visitors until early-January 2023, was named the 10th best such event in the world.

"Romania's most magical Christmas market doesn't take place in Bucharest, but 4.5-hours north on the cobbled streets of Sibiu. Set in the grand square, more than 100-odd stalls will sell festive decorations, children's toys and local pottery, as well as mulled wine, gingerbread and roasted chestnuts. This year, there will be a Ferris wheel, carousel and Santa's grotto. Mulled wine, gingerbread and roasted chestnuts are all on the menu, but save room for local specialities like Kürtőskalács (spit cakes) and cozonac (sweet bread)," the Big 7 Travel team wrote about the Transylvanian city's special winter fair.

The Winter Wonders fair in Brussels, Belgium, tops the 2022 list, followed by the Gendarmenmarkt in Berlin, Germany, and the Bavarian-inspired Christkindlmarket in Chicago, the US. 

The top 10 is completed by the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market (Birmingham, UK), Christmas Village Belvedere Palace (Vienna, Austria), Striezelmarket (Dresden, Germany), Krakow Christmas Market (Krakow, Poland), Galway Continental Christmas Market (Galway, Ireland), Zagreb Advent (Zagreb, Croatia), and Sibiu Christmas Market (Sibiu, Romania). 

The complete ranking of The 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Targul de Craciun din Sibiu)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Sibiu

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Sibiu Christmas Market ranked among best in the world

24 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sibiu has one of the best Christmas markets in the world, according to the 2022 list published by the global travel site Big 7 Travel.

This year's top 50 Christmas markets were ranked on several factors, including but not limited to social media popularity, vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions, attendance numbers, Big 7 Travel writer suggestions, and previous awards.

Sibiu Christmas Market, which awaits visitors until early-January 2023, was named the 10th best such event in the world.

"Romania's most magical Christmas market doesn't take place in Bucharest, but 4.5-hours north on the cobbled streets of Sibiu. Set in the grand square, more than 100-odd stalls will sell festive decorations, children's toys and local pottery, as well as mulled wine, gingerbread and roasted chestnuts. This year, there will be a Ferris wheel, carousel and Santa's grotto. Mulled wine, gingerbread and roasted chestnuts are all on the menu, but save room for local specialities like Kürtőskalács (spit cakes) and cozonac (sweet bread)," the Big 7 Travel team wrote about the Transylvanian city's special winter fair.

The Winter Wonders fair in Brussels, Belgium, tops the 2022 list, followed by the Gendarmenmarkt in Berlin, Germany, and the Bavarian-inspired Christkindlmarket in Chicago, the US. 

The top 10 is completed by the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market (Birmingham, UK), Christmas Village Belvedere Palace (Vienna, Austria), Striezelmarket (Dresden, Germany), Krakow Christmas Market (Krakow, Poland), Galway Continental Christmas Market (Galway, Ireland), Zagreb Advent (Zagreb, Croatia), and Sibiu Christmas Market (Sibiu, Romania). 

The complete ranking of The 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Targul de Craciun din Sibiu)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings