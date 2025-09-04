Romania’s Sibiu International Airport also lifts 100 ml liquid limit

Sibiu International Airport will also remove restrictions on carrying liquids in hand luggage starting September 5, allowing passengers to bring containers of up to two liters directly into the aircraft cabin. The move puts an end to the long-standing 100 ml limit per container that has been in place at airports across Europe for nearly two decades.

The airport said the change was made possible by the installation of five fully operational C3 standard Explosive Detection System for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB) scanners, which are now deployed across all passenger checkpoints. The technology allows security staff to screen liquids, gels, and aerosols without requiring passengers to place them in small containers or separate plastic bags.

“This upgrade ensures that all travelers benefit from modern security conditions, more flexible baggage rules, and a faster, safer, and more comfortable travel experience,” the airport said in a statement.

The first passengers to take advantage of the new rules will be those on Wizz Air’s Sibiu–Vienna flight, scheduled for departure at 06:00 on September 5.

The Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca was the first airport in Romania to lift restrictions on the volume of liquids, aerosols, and gels that passengers can carry in their hand luggage. The rule was eliminated beginning Wednesday, September 3.

(Photo source: Ovidiu Dugulan/Dreamstime.com)