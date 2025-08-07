List of Romania’s airports that are readying to lift restrictions regarding liquids

Only some of Romania’s airports currently have or have initiated steps to acquire security screening equipment that would allow the lifting of restrictions related to the processing of liquids, aerosols, and gels. At the moment, however, the equipment requires software updates and is not yet in use.

The Bucharest Airports National Company, which manages the two airports in the city, namely the Baneasa and Henri Coanda International Airport, has already signed a contract for the delivery of security control equipment that will allow the lifting of restrictions associated with processing liquids, aerosols, and gels (or LAGs). Lifting restrictions associated with LAGs processing are conditional upon the completion of installation and commissioning of all equipment under delivery. This is estimated to take place in the first quarter of 2026, according to Profit.ro.

Cluj "Avram Iancu" International Airport has such scanners, but they need software updates from the manufacturing company. “We are currently working with the scanner manufacturer to update the software to expand the equipment’s capabilities and meet the new requirements,” said Cluj Airport Director David Ciceo.

He stated that he could not estimate when the airport's scanners will allow passengers to carry large-volume liquids in their hand luggage and no longer remove electronic devices from bags.

Craiova International Airport is the first airport in the country equipped with scanning devices for bottles containing up to 2 liters of liquid and electronic devices. However, starting September 1, 2024, the European Commission reintroduced the restriction on transporting liquids in hand luggage, subjecting all equipment of this type to a new set of certification tests.

Currently, at Craiova Airport, passengers no longer need to remove electronic devices from their bags during security checks, and once the liquid scanning devices are certified, they will also be able to carry bottles with liquids or gels of up to 2 liters in hand luggage.

The airport is undergoing a modernization and expansion of its terminals, and the same applies to the equipment purchased for the new terminal.

Maramureș International Airport has purchased two scanners that will be installed in the new passenger terminal. “Two scanning devices were purchased, which will be installed in the new passenger terminal set to be put into operation by the end of the year. The investment value is approximately RON 500,000 (EUR 100,000),” said Development Director Ionuț Caraba.

“The new terminal is in an advanced stage of construction, and the operations will be transferred there in due time, right after the investment is completed. For now, domestic and international passengers are boarding from the old terminal,” he added.

Oradea Airport plans to buy the new-generation scanning equipment in about two years, considering that the ones in use are from 2020. Airport Manager Răzvan Horga stated that any new technology acquisition depends on budget allocations.

“We do not have such equipment, but we are considering acquiring it once the current equipment reaches the end of its service life, which has been operational for about five years now. We hope to initiate the acquisition within the next two years, but it depends on budget allocations for this purpose,” said Horga.

Satu Mare International Airport does not have a high enough annual number of passengers to justify purchasing scanners that allow passengers to carry large liquid containers in hand luggage, according to airport management.

“Yes, at Cluj-Napoca Airport, which has two million passengers a year, these scanners are justified. For us, with 70,000 passengers last year and hoping to reach 100,000 this year, they are not. The price is three times higher. We preferred to invest in modernizing infrastructure,” explained Airport Director Mihai Pătrașcu.

According to him, the airport had a modernization project that tripled passenger reception capacity from 150 to 450 people, an investment that will be completed in December.

Transylvania Târgu Mureș Airport stated that it initiated the purchase of security control equipment as early as last year, but these require recertification by the European Commission.

A similar situation exists at "Traian Vuia" International Airport in Timișoara, where restrictions on transporting liquids in hand luggage remain in place until the equipment that checks these liquids is updated, stated spokesperson Amalia Matei.

Last week, the Romanian Intelligence Service noted that liquids, aerosols, and gels in containers with a capacity of up to two liters can be transported by passengers in the aircraft cabin only at airports that install the new model of control equipment.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)