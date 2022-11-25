Shutterstock, Dow Jones, Standard and Poor’s employees to work from Mindspace offices in Bucharest

Employees of Shutterstock, Dow Jones, Standard and Poor’s, Mambu, GSD Solutions and Fressnapf will work from the boutique, all-inclusive flexible workspaces at Mindspace Business District and Mindspace Victoriei in Bucharest. In total, these six companies have 180 workstations at Mindspace.

According to the company, for Fressnapf and GSD Solutions, joining the Mindspace community marks their first offices in Romania.

Members of Mindspace locations in Bucharest have access to meeting rooms, one-to-one private booths, weekly happy hours, community events, networking dinners, and more. Moreover, Mindspace members have access to all Mindspace locations globally at no additional cost.

This year, boutique flex space provider Mindspace announced nine new locations in EMEA and the US. And as the demand for flex office space rises, the company is expected to continue on its growth trajectory.

“After the challenges of the past two years, we are excited to see that the level of confidence in flexible spaces is on the rise,” said Gil Boral, Regional Director of Northern & Eastern Europe.

“And we’re seeing this not only in Romania, where the interest in this type of workspace has been increasing steadily but also in our other global locations. For example, this year alone, we have signed a total of nine new deals, out of which two are in Israel, four in Germany, one in Poland, and two new locations are in the US. Right now, we have more than 40 locations in 20 cities, and we’re all very excited to see what comes next!”

Mindspace opened its first location in Romania in December 2018, in the Campus A office building on the Globalworth Campus. In April 2019, it was followed by the second space, Mindspace Victoriei, located in the Bucharest Tower Center.

Romanian Mindspace members are part of a global community of over 15,000 members. Among the diverse Mindspace member base are corporations such as Shell, Samsung, Microsoft, Barclays Bank, and GoPro.

(Photo source: Mindspace)