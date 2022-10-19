Online supermarket Sezamo launches operations in Romania upon EUR 6 mln investment

The online supermarket Sezamo, part of the European Rohlik group, launched on October 18 its e-groceries services for the general public in Bucharest and the surrounding area, following an investment of EUR 6 mln.

Sezamo prides to offer "a great selection of over 10,000 fresh products directly from local farmers, food from local artisans and the most popular supermarket brands, all in one place."

The order is delivered in 3 hours or at the scheduled time, with a unique service in Romania - the delivery interval of 15 minutes.

In addition, the company offers an instant "Money Back Guaranteed" guarantee in case the customer is unsatisfied with a product, no questions asked. The minimum order is RON 150 (EUR 30), and the delivery cost is free for orders over RON 300 (EUR 60).

All products are delivered to customers from the 12,000 square metres warehouse located in the north of Bucharest, which includes ambient storage spaces and temperature-controlled units.

Sezamo is an online supermarket, part of the European Rohlik group, one of the major e-grocery companies in Europe. It is already active in the Czech Republic (Rohlik.cz), Hungary (Kifli.hu), Austria (Gurkerl.at), and Germany (Knuspr.de).

(Photo source: the company)