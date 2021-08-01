Alpha Bank Romania CEO will lead the Greek group’s international division

Sergiu Oprescu, the executive president of Alpha Bank Romania, has been appointed as president of the Greek Alpha Bank Group's international banking division, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This holding includes Alpha Bank Romania, Alpha Bank Cyprus, and Alpha Bank Albania. It is 100% owned by Alpha Bank Greece Group.

Sergiu Oprescu (57) started his career at Alpha Bank Greece in the early '90s, first in the investment banking and brokerage arm and then in the bank. He became CEO of Alpha Bank Romania in 2007. Currently, Sergiu Oprescu is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB).

He is a graduate of the Faculty of Aeronautics at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, has a postgraduate degree in banking at the University of Colorado USA, and has attended several executive programs at Harvard Business School, Stanford, and London Business School.

Alpha Bank Greece is the first foreign banking group to open a bank in Romania after 1990, respectively Banca Bucuresti 1994-1995. Alpha Bank was the eighth biggest bank in Romania by assets at the end of 2019.

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru/Dreamstime.com)