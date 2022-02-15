We're expanding our editorial team: Senior journalist wanted

Romania-Insider.com, the most read English-language source of news and information about Romania, is looking to hire a senior journalist.

As part of our team, you will help us publish more interesting and inspiring content about Romania, Romanians, and expats who have made Romania their new home and promote “Positive Romania” to the world.

The ideal candidate has:

Excellent communication skills in both Romanian and English;

Excellent English writing skills;

Curiosity and drive to discover interesting stories and people;

Creativity, passion, and good storytelling skills;

Good analytical and research skills;

Ability to organize their tasks and respect deadlines;

Flexibility and adaptability to new content formats;

At least 2 years of experience working as a journalist for local or international publications, preferably business-focused;

A network of relevant contacts in Romania;

Good understanding of online media (social media, SEO);

Based in Bucharest.

Job requirements:

Staying up to date with the most important business, social and political events in Romania and coming up with story ideas relevant to an international audience;

Doing interviews with Romanian and expat executives, entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists as well as leaders in various other sectors (culture, sports, politics);

Writing compelling stories under different formats based on the interviews and delivering them on time;

Writing analysis pieces on important Romanian topics that are relevant for an international audience (business, social, politics);

Writing news articles (occasionally);

Finding proper illustrations for their articles (photos, charts, etc).

What we offer:

Attractive income and benefits;

Flexible schedule and the possibility to work remotely;

A positive work environment where everyone’s ideas are heard and valued and where we want everyone to thrive;

The possibility to further develop as a journalist and long-term career growth prospects.

Think you’re a fit? Send us your resume and a sample article in English at andrei@romania-insider.com until March 11, 2022, book an interview and impress us!