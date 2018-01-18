Second hand car registrations reach all-time record in Romania in 2017

Second hand car transactions in Romania reached 1.1 million units last year, up by 58% compared to 2016, when 642,000 second hand cars were registered, according to an analysis by local online car sales platform Autovit.ro based on data from the Licenses and Vehicle Registration Direction – DRPCIV.

Meanwhile, new car sales went up by almost 11%, to over 105,000 units.

“The import second-hand car market segment reached its highest level ever recorded in local statistics, after a 74% increase compared to 2016, to over half a million units,” according to Autovit.ro.

The previous record was registered in 2008, when 300,000 imported second hand cars were registered and the lowest level was in 2011, when fewer than 100,000 units were registered.

The transactions with used cars already registered in Romania also reached a record level of 496,000 units in 2017, double compared to the level recorded in 2016, after the environment tax was removed, allowing Romanians to sell their cars more easily.

The top selling new car brand was Dacia, with close to 30,000 units registered in 2017, while the top selling imported second hand brand was Volkswagen, with over 136,000 units registered.

Autovit.ro is the biggest online platform for new and used car sales in Romania. In 2017, the total value of cars sold via Autovit.ro reached EUR 600 million. Volkswagen, BMW and Audi were the best-selling car brands on the Autovit.ro platform.

Over 1 million second-hand cars registered in Romania in 2017

[email protected]