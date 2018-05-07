24.5 °C
Second-hand car registrations go down in Romania in the first quarter

by Romania Insider
Second-hand car registrations decreased by about 6% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2017, to 120,641 units, according to official data from the Driver Licenses and Registrations Direction – DRPCIV.

Meanwhile, the new car registrations went up by over 28% in the same period, to 28,643 units.

Last year, second-hand car registrations peaked after the environment stamp paid for the registration of used cars was removed, starting February 1.

German brands dominate the ranking of the second-hand cars with the highest number of registrations. Volkswagen was first in Q1, with 31,000 units, down by 10% year-on-year, and Opel was second, with 15,500 units, down 16%. Ford and BMW each had over 11,000 units registered in the first quarter, followed by Audi (7,200 units) and Mercedes-Benz (6,100 units).

