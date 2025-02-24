Western Romania: Polish Scallier opens new retail park in Arad

Polish company Scallier, who is expanding its network of Funshop Park retail parks in Romania, is set to open a new shopping center in the Arad region. The opening date for the roughly 10,000 sqm retail park is March 6.

The decision to build a retail park in the Arad region in western Romania was driven by high demand for modern retail spaces in the area and residents’ preference for convenient, local shopping, the company said.

The new Funshop Park has attracted well-known brands, including DM, Sinsay, Pepco, KIK, Tedi, and Agroland, as well as the Stay Fit Gym fitness club chain and several restaurants. Moreover, the project includes an outdoor food court and a playground, while Lidl, the main tenant, has been serving residents since December last year.

The Arad investment is the seventh retail park developed by Scallier in Romania. The company’s portfolio includes retail parks in Roșiorii de Vede, Focșani, Timișoara, Turda, Vaslui, and Moșnița.

Wojciech Jurga, Managing Partner at Scallier, confirmed that the company’s commitment to developing retail projects in Romania aligns with its current growth strategy.

“The Romanian retail market is growing rapidly. It stands out in terms of its investment dynamics compared to other European markets. In this sector, we can talk about a boom. According to estimates, over 800,000 sqm of modern retail space is currently under construction in this country - twice as much as in Poland,” he said.

Jurga also noted that Romania is among the top beneficiaries of EU funds. Plus, the country is experiencing significant retail sales growth, exceeding the EU average.

“These factors undoubtedly encourage the development of new retail projects. Especially since Romania’s modern retail space saturation is among the lowest in Europe, with retail stock three times smaller than in Poland. Many regions, particularly suburban and regional locations, lack an attractive retail offering. That is where we place our investments,” he added.

In total, Scallier has delivered a total of approximately 60,000 sqm of GLA to the local market. All retail facilities developed by the company are BREEAM-certified.

(Photo source: Scallier)