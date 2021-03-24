Romanian preventive medicine platform SanoPass raises EUR 0.8 mln on Seedblink

SanoPass, a Romanian start-up that aggregates independent medical service providers and sells preventive medical packages to companies (as benefits for their employees), has raised EUR 800,000 through a new funding round mostly carried out on the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The company will use the money to invest in marketing, increase sales, integrate an Artificial Intelligence system, and launch new services in the application.

The round was led by local investment fund Cleverage Venture Capital with EUR 200,000, while EUR 600,000 came from SeedBlink investors, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the pre-campaign, held between March 18-22 for SeedBlink's Elite & Classic members, SanoPass obtained financing commitments within the limit of EUR 300,000.

"The private campaign on SeedBlink was an intermediate stage, EUR 300,000 being available to all investors on SeedBlink, out of a total of EUR 800,000," say SanoPass representatives.

According to them, the financing is carried in the form of a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) agreement, which will include a maximum valuation of EUR 8 mln and a 25% discount at the time of the next round - Series A - which the company aims to complete it in the next 24 months.

The company was founded in 2019, registering a strong expansion last year, when SanoPass announced RON 1 mln (EUR 0.2 mln) revenues.

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)