Early Game Ventures invests EUR 1 mln in Romanian eCommerce data startup Naratix

Venture capital fund Early Game Ventures (EGV) has completed a EUR 1 million seed investment in Naratix, a Romanian startup developing AI-powered infrastructure for global eCommerce companies. The funding will support the company's international expansion and product development efforts.

Founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Chris Orășanu, Marius Drenea, Vladin Grebenița, and Cristian Ionuț Avram, Naratix aims to solve one of eCommerce's most persistent challenges - inconsistent and incomplete product data, according to the press release. Its platform uses proprietary AI agents and advanced algorithms to transform raw product information into structured and standardized data that can be used across online stores and marketplaces.

According to the company, poor-quality product data often makes products difficult to find through search engines, AI assistants, recommendation systems, and internal marketplace searches, limiting sales opportunities for retailers.

Naratix's platform covers the full product data lifecycle, including automatic categorization, attribute enrichment, taxonomy mapping, and the generation of SEO- and AI-optimized content designed to improve product visibility across platforms such as Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

“Practically, Naratix is building the largest structured product database in Europe, with the stated goal of indexing one billion products," said co-founder and CEO Chris Orășanu.

Dan Călugăreanu, partner at Early Game Ventures, compared the startup's role in eCommerce to that of Stripe in online payments.

"What Stripe built for online payments, Naratix is building for product data in eCommerce: the infrastructure without which search, recommendations, and conversions cannot reach their full potential," he said.

The company is already active in more than 30 countries across four continents and serves over 10 enterprise clients. Through integrations with platforms including VTEX, Mirakl, and Shopware, Naratix supports large retailers and marketplaces managing millions of products.

The newly raised capital will be used to accelerate growth in Europe and support expansion into larger international markets, including the United States, according to the announcement. The company also plans to recruit specialists with experience in global eCommerce ecosystems as it seeks to position itself as a critical infrastructure provider for the next generation of AI-powered online shopping.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)