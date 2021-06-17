Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Sanador opens EUR 6 mln medical clinic in central Bucharest

17 June 2021
Romanian private healthcare provider Sanador opened a new clinic in central Bucharest upon EUR 6 mln investments and expects it to generate 10% of total revenues.

The new unit is located in the One Tower office building, in the mixed-use project developed by One United Properties in the Floreasca area.

The total area is 1,500 square meters, and the clinic is located on the ground floor of the office building.

Sanador has five other clinics in the capital city, a hospital and an oncology center.

The new clinic opened on Calea Floreasca has 1,500 sq m, and the impact on the turnover of the Sanador group will be 10%, according to the company's representatives.

This means that only this clinic will generate annual revenues of more than RON 40 mln (EUR 8 mln), according to estimates made by ZF based on public data.

Sanador had a turnover of over RON 400 mln (EUR 82 mln) in 2020.

The new Sanador clinic has a capacity of more than 10,000 patients per month.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
