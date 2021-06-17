Sanador opens EUR 6 mln medical clinic in central Bucharest

Romanian private healthcare provider Sanador opened a new clinic in central Bucharest upon EUR 6 mln investments and expects it to generate 10% of total revenues.

The new unit is located in the One Tower office building, in the mixed-use project developed by One United Properties in the Floreasca area.

The total area is 1,500 square meters, and the clinic is located on the ground floor of the office building.

Sanador has five other clinics in the capital city, a hospital and an oncology center.

The new clinic opened on Calea Floreasca has 1,500 sq m, and the impact on the turnover of the Sanador group will be 10%, according to the company's representatives.

This means that only this clinic will generate annual revenues of more than RON 40 mln (EUR 8 mln), according to estimates made by ZF based on public data.

Sanador had a turnover of over RON 400 mln (EUR 82 mln) in 2020.

The new Sanador clinic has a capacity of more than 10,000 patients per month.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

