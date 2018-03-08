Project: Bucharest concert hall consolidation, in time for George Enescu competition

A recently passed government ordinance (OUG) is providing the legal grounds for the timely payment of the funds needed for the consolidation and modernization works at the Sala Palatului concert hall.

The downtown Bucharest venue is where the George Enescu International Festival usually takes place, and famous conductors have complained about the poor acoustics of the hall. The 2016 edition of the George Enescu Competition was held at the Athenaeum and at the Bucharest Conservatory.

The funding provisions in the OUG are meant to allow the completion of the works in time for the 2018 edition of the George Enescu Competition. Sixty years since the competition’s first edition are celebrated in 2018.

The OUG allows the payment of the technical project and investments to be made from the Culture Ministry’s 2018 budget, instead of the 2017 one, as it was initially stipulated. No payments were made from the 2017 budget.

At the same time, the OUG approves the re-establishment of the Sala Palatului Cultural Center as a public performance institution, and the transfer of the building from the administration of the Romania’s State Patrimony Administration (RA-APPS) to that of the Culture Ministry.

