Ryanair closes Timisoara base due to poor performance

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced on Thursday, February 22, that it would close its base in Timisoara, Western Romania, starting March 25.

The airline will withdraw the aircraft based in Timisoara and close its routes from the city to Brussels, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and London. It will only maintain the routes from Timisoara to Milan and Bucharest during the Sumer 2018 schedule.

All affected customers will be notified by email and SMS and advised of their options – a full refund or free transfer on to an alternative route.

Ryanair’s decision to close its Timisoara base results from its weak commercial performance, at a time when there is growing demand for Ryanair aircraft at other airports across Europe, according to the company’s representatives.

The Timisoara base was the first one that Ryanair opened in Romania, in January 2016. The airline also has a base in Bucharest, which was set up last year.

Blue Air withdraws from Timisoara

