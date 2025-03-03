Russian drone fragments carrying active combat payload found in south-eastern Romania

Drone fragments found on March 1 in Romania’s south-eastern Galați county are of Russian origin and carried an active combat payload, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced in a press release.

The fragments were found 500 meters from the border with the Republic of Moldova. The explosive payload was detonated in a controlled manner by army specialists present at the site.

"A team of specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, the Romanian Intelligence Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs is operating on Saturday, March 1, in the area near the Giurgiulești border crossing point in Galați county, where drone fragments were reported. The area is approximately 500 meters from the border with the Republic of Moldova, in an uninhabited space, with no infrastructure elements affected. Based on expert assessments conducted by investigators, it was determined that the fragments come from an unmanned aerial vehicle of Russian origin," MApN said.

After discovering the drone fragments, specialists determined that it was still carrying an active combat payload.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs forces have taken all necessary protection measures required in such a situation, establishing an appropriate safety perimeter, marking the affected area, and setting up restricted access points to prevent unauthorized persons from entering those areas," MApN specified.

Civilians in the area were informed about the existing dangers and strongly advised to stay away from the affected zone.

Last week, the Romanian legislature voted in favor of the new bill permitting the Romanian Army to shoot down drones that fly unauthorized in Romania’s airspace, despite opposition from the pro-Russian far-right parties.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trentinness | Dreamstime.com)