Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 13:20
Business
Restaurants in Romania to reopen indoor spaces with new social distancing, hygiene rules
06 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Restaurants in Romania will have to respect several rules and restrictions when reopening their indoor spaces, according to a draft order quoted by Profit.ro

Thus, customers will be asked to use the one-way walking lanes marked inside restaurants and keep a distance of 2 meters from each other. Those showing signs of respiratory infections will not be allowed to enter the restaurant. 

The condiment bottles, salt and pepper shakers, and the menus can be moved from one table to another only after being disinfected. Where possible, restaurants should use single-use menus.

A maximum of six people will be allowed to sit at the same table. Members of the same family will be excepted from this rule. Seating will be adjusted to maintain the required physical distancing between tables, so that occupied seats are two meters from seats at adjacent tables.

Service to standing customers will be prohibited, except in areas where there are tables dedicated to this type of service. 

Restaurant staff will wear masks and will disinfect their hands before each service.

The authorities have not set a date for the reopening of indoor restaurants. The order quoted by Profit.ro indicates July 9 as the reopening date, but prime minister Ludovic Orban also has to approve it. July 15 is also seen as a possible date.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 13:20
Business
Restaurants in Romania to reopen indoor spaces with new social distancing, hygiene rules
06 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Restaurants in Romania will have to respect several rules and restrictions when reopening their indoor spaces, according to a draft order quoted by Profit.ro

Thus, customers will be asked to use the one-way walking lanes marked inside restaurants and keep a distance of 2 meters from each other. Those showing signs of respiratory infections will not be allowed to enter the restaurant. 

The condiment bottles, salt and pepper shakers, and the menus can be moved from one table to another only after being disinfected. Where possible, restaurants should use single-use menus.

A maximum of six people will be allowed to sit at the same table. Members of the same family will be excepted from this rule. Seating will be adjusted to maintain the required physical distancing between tables, so that occupied seats are two meters from seats at adjacent tables.

Service to standing customers will be prohibited, except in areas where there are tables dedicated to this type of service. 

Restaurant staff will wear masks and will disinfect their hands before each service.

The authorities have not set a date for the reopening of indoor restaurants. The order quoted by Profit.ro indicates July 9 as the reopening date, but prime minister Ludovic Orban also has to approve it. July 15 is also seen as a possible date.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
06 July 2020
Cuisine
Ten traditional desserts to try in Romania
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral