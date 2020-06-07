Restaurants in Romania to reopen indoor spaces with new social distancing, hygiene rules

Restaurants in Romania will have to respect several rules and restrictions when reopening their indoor spaces, according to a draft order quoted by Profit.ro.

Thus, customers will be asked to use the one-way walking lanes marked inside restaurants and keep a distance of 2 meters from each other. Those showing signs of respiratory infections will not be allowed to enter the restaurant.

The condiment bottles, salt and pepper shakers, and the menus can be moved from one table to another only after being disinfected. Where possible, restaurants should use single-use menus.

A maximum of six people will be allowed to sit at the same table. Members of the same family will be excepted from this rule. Seating will be adjusted to maintain the required physical distancing between tables, so that occupied seats are two meters from seats at adjacent tables.

Service to standing customers will be prohibited, except in areas where there are tables dedicated to this type of service.

Restaurant staff will wear masks and will disinfect their hands before each service.

The authorities have not set a date for the reopening of indoor restaurants. The order quoted by Profit.ro indicates July 9 as the reopening date, but prime minister Ludovic Orban also has to approve it. July 15 is also seen as a possible date.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)