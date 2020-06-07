Romanian restaurant owners press to open indoor spaces

Romanian restaurant owners are announcing the imminent opening of the indoor restaurants, most likely as of July 9.

"It is a matter of days until the indoor restaurants open," head of HoReCa industry association HORA, Daniel Mischie, stated on Thursday, July 2, Agerpres reported.

Mediafax quotes "sources familiar to the negotiations" that July 9 is the most likely deadline. The Government hasn't confirmed the information yet. On the contrary, prime minister Ludovic Orban has made it clear that the indoor restaurants would be allowed to open only when clear procedures are set in place, and the managers can demonstrate they will enforce them. PM Orban also pointed to the overcrowded outdoor spaces that frequently fail to comply with the regulations.

However, even if allowed, some 30%-40% of the restaurants would not have enough resources to resume operations, industry representatives claimed.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)