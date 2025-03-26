Rubik Hub refocuses international scaling accelerator to the UK

Rubik Hub is refocusing this year’s edition of its international scaling accelerator, Rubik Scale, from the US to the UK.

The organization has opened two spots for seed-stage startups that aim to expand in the UK. Applications are open until April 10 on the official website.

“Just like startups, we need to keep a close eye on market dynamics and adapt fast. Given the latest global developments, we’ve decided to refocus this edition of the Rubik Scale program, which initially targeted the US market toward Western Europe, particularly the UK. According to Dealroom, London is Europe’s financial center, and the UK ranks third globally in venture capital funding. Startups that gain traction and validation in the UK market have a stronger chance of succeeding internationally. We remain committed to helping European startups reach the US market, and we see London as the perfect testing ground and launchpad,” Vlad Gliga, CEO of Rubik Hub, explains.

Rubik Scale is seeking startups that have already achieved traction in at least one European market and offer scalable B2B solutions. Startups should have minimum annual revenues of USD 500,000 or have raised at least EUR 1 million. Selected startups will contribute EUR 2,000 upfront and another EUR 2,000 after the program evaluation to support Demo Day events in London and throughout the program.

The program focuses on developing and optimizing go-to-market strategies. It connects participants with international mentors, investors, and founders who have successfully scaled startups in Western markets, especially the UK and the U.S. Selected founders will undergo a learning process that includes workshops, 1:1 mentoring sessions, working groups, and feedback sessions with experts from both markets.

The program is supported by three venture capital funds representing key markets: Fortech Investments (Europe), Crew Capital (US), and 20 VC, recently joining as a partner (UK). Additional partners include UIPath, AmCham Romania, and legal advisory firms Lexters and Legally Remote.

Fortech Investments is willing to offer an investment of EUR 150,000 to the startup with the greatest potential, aligned with their investment thesis. Depending on the team’s progress and involvement, the amount could increase, Rubik Hub said.

(Photo: Rubik Hub)

