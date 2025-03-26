Startup

New Startup Impact Lab program aims to support Romanian entrepreneurs

26 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Impact Hub Bucharest and Startarium have launched Startup Impact Lab, a new program aimed at supporting Romanian startups in their growth stages. The initiative responds to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs who struggle to secure investment, often relying on personal funds during both the establishment and development phases of their businesses.

Startup Impact Lab provides support for startups in the seed and growth phases, offering a range of resources designed to help them build scalable and successful businesses. 

Selected startups will benefit from up to six months of free coworking space at Impact Hub Bucharest, priority access to acceleration programs, and mentoring from local and international experts across various fields, including marketing, sales, and legal matters. They will also have access to potential funding opportunities.

Applications are open starting April 1, and spots are limited. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Impact Hub Bucharest)

Normal
Startup

New Startup Impact Lab program aims to support Romanian entrepreneurs

26 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Impact Hub Bucharest and Startarium have launched Startup Impact Lab, a new program aimed at supporting Romanian startups in their growth stages. The initiative responds to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs who struggle to secure investment, often relying on personal funds during both the establishment and development phases of their businesses.

Startup Impact Lab provides support for startups in the seed and growth phases, offering a range of resources designed to help them build scalable and successful businesses. 

Selected startups will benefit from up to six months of free coworking space at Impact Hub Bucharest, priority access to acceleration programs, and mentoring from local and international experts across various fields, including marketing, sales, and legal matters. They will also have access to potential funding opportunities.

Applications are open starting April 1, and spots are limited. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Impact Hub Bucharest)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2025
Entertainment
Romanian man drives 26,000 kilometers to Yakutsk and back in 53 days
26 March 2025
Administration
Cluj-Napoca moves to ban smoking in parks, public transport stations
26 March 2025
Politics
Moscow speaks of hostile actions by Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation
26 March 2025
Business
Three mineral mining projects in Romania under EU's Critical Raw Material Act
26 March 2025
Macro
Fitch warns outcome of presidential elections may impede needed fiscal reforms in Romania
26 March 2025
Defense
Romanian defense minister, NATO chief discuss Black Sea security and strategic priorities in Brussels
25 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s US Visa Waiver entry put on hold amid security review
25 March 2025
Defense
Over 2,300 troops from 12 countries to participate in Romania-led Sea Shield 25 exercise