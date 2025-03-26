New Startup Impact Lab program aims to support Romanian entrepreneurs

Impact Hub Bucharest and Startarium have launched Startup Impact Lab, a new program aimed at supporting Romanian startups in their growth stages. The initiative responds to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs who struggle to secure investment, often relying on personal funds during both the establishment and development phases of their businesses.

Startup Impact Lab provides support for startups in the seed and growth phases, offering a range of resources designed to help them build scalable and successful businesses.

Selected startups will benefit from up to six months of free coworking space at Impact Hub Bucharest, priority access to acceleration programs, and mentoring from local and international experts across various fields, including marketing, sales, and legal matters. They will also have access to potential funding opportunities.

Applications are open starting April 1, and spots are limited. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Impact Hub Bucharest)