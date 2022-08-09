Roșia Montană Marathon: Edition dedicated to UNESCO heritage inclusion set for September

This year’s edition of the Roșia Montană Marathon is scheduled to take place between September 1 and September 4 in the Apuseni Mountains. The ninth run of the event is dedicated to the inclusion of the Roșia Montană mining landscape on UNESCO’s world heritage list and to the responsibility to upcoming generations, the organizers said.

Three races are available to running fans: the marathon, the half-marathon, and the 10K on trails covering scenic landscapes in the Apuseni Mountains, including Piatra Corbului area, Cârnic massif, Tăul Mare lake, Cornei Valley, or Detunata Golașă area.

The children’s races will bring together the kids of the locals and those of the marathon participants to test themselves on trails in the historic village. There will be races for the 0-6 years age group (700 meters), 7-8 years age group (700 meters), 9-10 years age group (700 meters), 11-12 years age group (1.3 km), and 13-14 years age group (2.3 km).

Besides the races, the event will feature folk music concerts, the screening of a film presenting the history of the Roșia Montană village and of the way gold has been extracted in the area since past times, a tour of the Roman Galleries, the village’s monuments, churches and secondary school Simion Balint, and a meeting with representatives of local projects about potential collaborations, support, or development.

Roșia Montană Marathon started in 2013 as a sports, ecology, and activism event that highlighted the community’s wish to defend their cultural and natural heritage.

More details about the event are available here.

(Photo: Warrengoldswain | Dreamstime.com)

