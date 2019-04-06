Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 09:22
Business
Romanian Govt. builds state-of-the-art ferries at Damen Mangalia shipyard
04 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s biggest shipyard, Damen Mangalia, where the Romanian Government holds 51% of the shares and Dutch group Damen holds the remaining 49% and manages the operations, will build two state-of-the-art RoRo hybrid ferries, the Ministry of Economy announced.

“We prove, once again, that the partnership between Damen and Romania is a success. We are talking about yet another contract with multiple benefits for the largest construction site in Europe and, implicitly, for the Romanian economy,” said economy minister Niculae Bădălău.

These two innovative 149-meter vessels will be able to store 209 cubic meters of liquified natural gas (LNG) onboard and will have 2 megawatt hours of battery capacity. They will go into service for Seaspan Ferries as part of the company’s fleet replacement program. The vessels will go into operation in 2021 with construction starting in 2019.

“Damen worked very hard to win this project and Seaspan Ferries is excited to partner with them in their new yard in Mangalia, Romania. The yard has a good reputation for quality and has all of the necessary people and infrastructure to build these great vessels for Seaspan Ferries,” said Harly Penner, Director Fleet Engineering & Vessel Development at Seaspan Ferries.

The Economy Ministry’s press release comes at a moment when a large contract worth more than EUR 1 billion for four multi-role military frigates is at a deadlock possibly nearing cancellation, with Damen as the Government’s reportedly preferred bidder but not the cheapest option.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Damen.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 09:22
Business
Romanian Govt. builds state-of-the-art ferries at Damen Mangalia shipyard
04 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s biggest shipyard, Damen Mangalia, where the Romanian Government holds 51% of the shares and Dutch group Damen holds the remaining 49% and manages the operations, will build two state-of-the-art RoRo hybrid ferries, the Ministry of Economy announced.

“We prove, once again, that the partnership between Damen and Romania is a success. We are talking about yet another contract with multiple benefits for the largest construction site in Europe and, implicitly, for the Romanian economy,” said economy minister Niculae Bădălău.

These two innovative 149-meter vessels will be able to store 209 cubic meters of liquified natural gas (LNG) onboard and will have 2 megawatt hours of battery capacity. They will go into service for Seaspan Ferries as part of the company’s fleet replacement program. The vessels will go into operation in 2021 with construction starting in 2019.

“Damen worked very hard to win this project and Seaspan Ferries is excited to partner with them in their new yard in Mangalia, Romania. The yard has a good reputation for quality and has all of the necessary people and infrastructure to build these great vessels for Seaspan Ferries,” said Harly Penner, Director Fleet Engineering & Vessel Development at Seaspan Ferries.

The Economy Ministry’s press release comes at a moment when a large contract worth more than EUR 1 billion for four multi-role military frigates is at a deadlock possibly nearing cancellation, with Damen as the Government’s reportedly preferred bidder but not the cheapest option.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Damen.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40