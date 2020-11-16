Romanian natural gas group Romgaz posts lower profit in Jan-Sep

State-controlled company Romgaz, one of the two major gas producers in Romania, with operations in the power sector as well, posted a net profit of RON 941.9 mln (EUR 200 mln) in the first nine months of the year, 20.5% lower compared to the same period last year.

The company's business decreased by 23%, to RON 2.91 billion (EUR 600 mln). Still, the profitability ratios remained robust.

The consolidated net profit margin (32.28%), consolidated EBIT (36.71%), and consolidated EBITDA (51.64%) are relatively similar to those recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (31.3%, 36%, and 51.7% respectively) and show the group's profitability, even under adverse circumstances.

Natural gas production reached 3.2 billion cubic meters, 19% lower than the production recorded in the same period of 2019.

Electricity production in the first nine months of 2020 was 617.9 GWh, 111.5% higher than in the similar period of 2019.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)