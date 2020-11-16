Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 09:18
Business

Romanian natural gas group Romgaz posts lower profit in Jan-Sep

16 November 2020
State-controlled company Romgaz, one of the two major gas producers in Romania, with operations in the power sector as well, posted a net profit of RON 941.9 mln (EUR 200 mln) in the first nine months of the year, 20.5% lower compared to the same period last year.

The company's business decreased by 23%, to RON 2.91 billion (EUR 600 mln). Still, the profitability ratios remained robust.

The consolidated net profit margin (32.28%), consolidated EBIT (36.71%), and consolidated EBITDA (51.64%) are relatively similar to those recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (31.3%, 36%, and 51.7% respectively) and show the group's profitability, even under adverse circumstances.

Natural gas production reached 3.2 billion cubic meters, 19% lower than the production recorded in the same period of 2019.

Electricity production in the first nine months of 2020 was 617.9 GWh, 111.5% higher than in the similar period of 2019.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

