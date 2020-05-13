Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 09:06
Business
Romania’s Romgaz confirms interest in Neptun Deep offshore project
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled gas company Romgaz still intends to take over part of the participation currently owned by ExxonMobil in the Neptun Deep offshore gas perimeter alongside OMV Petrom, general manager of Romgaz, Adrian Volintiru, confirmed in an interview with Profit.ro.

"The negotiations with ExxonMobil are blocked until the beginning of next year. Romgaz still targets 20% of Neptune Deep. It's not that Exxon does not want to sell. Each big oil company is re-evaluating its strategies in the context of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Parliament and the Government are working on the Offshore Law, which could harmonize the interests [of the oil companies and state]," commented the Romgaz CEO.

Volintiru also estimates that the final decision related to continuing the Trident offshore project, where Romgaz is a minority partner of Lukoil, would come within one to two months. A recent drilling campaign failed to confirm the investors' initial estimations about the reserves in this perimeter.

"As for Trident, estimates and calculations of possible and probable reserves are still being made, with the most modern valuation tools. In a month or two, we will find out if the deposit is commercially exploitable," Volintiru said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 09:06
Business
Romania’s Romgaz confirms interest in Neptun Deep offshore project
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled gas company Romgaz still intends to take over part of the participation currently owned by ExxonMobil in the Neptun Deep offshore gas perimeter alongside OMV Petrom, general manager of Romgaz, Adrian Volintiru, confirmed in an interview with Profit.ro.

"The negotiations with ExxonMobil are blocked until the beginning of next year. Romgaz still targets 20% of Neptune Deep. It's not that Exxon does not want to sell. Each big oil company is re-evaluating its strategies in the context of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Parliament and the Government are working on the Offshore Law, which could harmonize the interests [of the oil companies and state]," commented the Romgaz CEO.

Volintiru also estimates that the final decision related to continuing the Trident offshore project, where Romgaz is a minority partner of Lukoil, would come within one to two months. A recent drilling campaign failed to confirm the investors' initial estimations about the reserves in this perimeter.

"As for Trident, estimates and calculations of possible and probable reserves are still being made, with the most modern valuation tools. In a month or two, we will find out if the deposit is commercially exploitable," Volintiru said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19