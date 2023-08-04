Romcim takes over Bauelemente, operator of three concrete elements factories

Romanian cement producer Romcim, owned by Irish group CRH, announced it took over Bauelemente, a manufacturer of structural elements, from Michael Dietrich, according to an announcement published by Romcim.

The three factories operated by Bauelemente, located in Aricestii Rahtivani (Prahova), Bolintin (Ilfov) and Cristian (Sibiu), will remain active under the brand 'Bauelemente, a CRH company'.

After the takeover, Romcim will operate a structural prefabricated platform with national coverage, with six factories and over 500 employees in the precast sector.

"We are happy to welcome our new Bauelemente colleagues to Romcim and the CRH family," said Monica Tudor, general manager of the Building Materials Division within Romcim.

The Competition Council announced that it had authorized the transaction, considering that the operation "does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment."

(Photo: Toa555/ Dreamstime)

