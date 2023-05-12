M&A

Holcim takes over concrete plant in central Romania

12 May 2023

Swiss-based cement producer Holcim will take over a concrete plant in Floresti, near Cluj-Napoca. The plant belonged to Betonexpress SRL, a Romanian company with a turnover of EUR 4.1 mln in 2021.

Romania’s Competition Council cleared the transaction, saying it didn’t raise any competition concerns.

Holcim is the biggest producer of construction materials in Romania by revenues, with a turnover of over EUR 350 mln in 2021.

Holcim owns two cement factories and several other smaller assets in Romania.



(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Swiss-based cement producer Holcim will take over a concrete plant in Floresti, near Cluj-Napoca. The plant belonged to Betonexpress SRL, a Romanian company with a turnover of EUR 4.1 mln in 2021.

Romania’s Competition Council cleared the transaction, saying it didn’t raise any competition concerns.

Holcim is the biggest producer of construction materials in Romania by revenues, with a turnover of over EUR 350 mln in 2021.

Holcim owns two cement factories and several other smaller assets in Romania.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

