M&A

Romcim takes over two concrete stations in northeastern Romania

17 April 2025

Romanian cement producer Romcim, owned by the Irish group CRH, has completed the acquisition of two concrete production plants located in the northeastern part of the country in Miroslava and Iaşi, previously owned by BCC Agregate Betoane.

"Proximity is an essential factor in the construction industry, and we are pleased that these two concrete production stations in the northeast of the country allow us to offer faster services and accelerate the adoption of sustainable solutions, such as CEVO, our range of concretes with lower CO2 emissions," said Frederic Aubet, Managing Director Romcim.

The deal was approved by the Competition Council.

BCC Aggregate Betoane had a turnover of almost RON 52 million (EUR 10 million) in 2023, up 18% y/y, and a profit of RON 2.5 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

